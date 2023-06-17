Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Short Interest Update

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,450,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the May 15th total of 73,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 176,188 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 63,008 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 466,549 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 171,818 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 636,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 236,450 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 45.59% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SWN shares. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.47.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

