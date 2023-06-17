SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.70

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.70 and last traded at $51.65, with a volume of 885611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.40.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

