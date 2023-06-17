SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $180,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in American Express by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in American Express by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in American Express by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $172.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.03. The company has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

