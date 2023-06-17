SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $212,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in American Tower by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 5.3% in the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.56.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $192.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.66. The company has a market cap of $89.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 209.33%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

