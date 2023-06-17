SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO opened at $2,491.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,569.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,490.26. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,959.58 and a one year high of $2,750.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $29.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America upgraded AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,716.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total value of $4,364,911.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total value of $4,364,911.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,964 shares of company stock valued at $19,647,954 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.