ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires 253 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis boosted its holdings in Danaher by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 232,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,740,000 after buying an additional 129,361 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $329,000. IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 10,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,434,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,754,000 after buying an additional 436,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $241.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.21 and its 200 day moving average is $251.68.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

