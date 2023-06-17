ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires New Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,373,000 after purchasing an additional 709,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,973,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,812,000 after purchasing an additional 448,790 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723,075 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,747,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,349,000 after purchasing an additional 166,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $73.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.47. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $69.22 and a twelve month high of $88.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

