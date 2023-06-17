ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires New Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.56.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 209.33%.
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
