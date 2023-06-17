ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires New Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.56.

American Tower Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $192.89 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.64 and a 200 day moving average of $205.66. The firm has a market cap of $89.89 billion, a PE ratio of 64.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 209.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

