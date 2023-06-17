ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $20.75 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 729,721 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,587 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 7.0% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $508,000. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,421,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 59,732 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,446,000. Finally, Athena Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 19,428 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.40.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $184.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.12. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $186.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

