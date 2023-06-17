ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 201 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 470.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.70.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $441.19 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $267.00 and a one year high of $468.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $400.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total value of $17,816,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,057,001.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total value of $17,816,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $42,057,001.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,386,465.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,868 shares of company stock valued at $40,709,629 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

