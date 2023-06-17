STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management lowered its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in STERIS were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

STE stock opened at $213.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.56, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $227.36.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 175.70%.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STE. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

