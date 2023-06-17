Steven D. Black Purchases 4,000 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) Director Steven D. Black bought 4,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.46 per share, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nasdaq Stock Down 2.0 %

NDAQ stock opened at $51.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.20 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 168.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 140,571 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 208.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,411,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,988,000 after acquiring an additional 953,784 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 121.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 17,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Stories

