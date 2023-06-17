Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $82.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.67.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

NYSE PLNT opened at $70.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.60. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $85.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $222.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.30 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth about $65,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

