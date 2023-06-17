Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,229 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 155% compared to the average volume of 1,266 call options.

JinkoSolar Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of JinkoSolar stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.83. JinkoSolar has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $76.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 1.51%. On average, analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 1,240.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 92,963 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,123,000 after acquiring an additional 366,251 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter.

JKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. HSBC lifted their target price on JinkoSolar from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

