Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of The Glimpse Group Call Options (NASDAQ:VRAR)

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,653 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 162% compared to the average volume of 1,012 call options.
The Glimpse Group Stock Up 0.5 %
VRAR stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.99. The Glimpse Group has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05.
The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Glimpse Group had a negative net margin of 78.62% and a negative return on equity of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 million during the quarter.
The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Adept XR Learning, which provides VR/AR solutions for higher education learning and corporate training; PostReality that offers AR presentation tools for design, creation, and collaboration; D6 VR, which provides VR/AR data visualization, data-analysis tools, and collaboration for financial services and other data intensive industries; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.
