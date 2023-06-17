StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Shares of AEZS stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $8.63.

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Rating ) (TSE:AEZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aeterna Zentaris will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

