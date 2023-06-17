StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $19.25 price target on shares of Golden Minerals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Golden Minerals Price Performance

AUMN opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $392.55 million, a P/E ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.86. Golden Minerals has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $9.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN Get Rating ) (TSE:AUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 94.48% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The company had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 275.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 108,858 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111,616 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,236 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 152,974 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 49.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 113,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

