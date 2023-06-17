StockNews.com Lowers Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Oppenheimer Price Performance

OPY stock opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $443.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.14. Oppenheimer has a 1 year low of $28.41 and a 1 year high of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 4.68%.

Oppenheimer Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oppenheimer

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is 19.11%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oppenheimer by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 167,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 28,172 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Oppenheimer by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Oppenheimer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Oppenheimer by 435.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 29,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 24,147 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Oppenheimer by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 389,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 19,175 shares during the period. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

