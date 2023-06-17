StockNews.com Upgrades StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded StealthGas from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

StealthGas Price Performance

NASDAQ:GASS opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. StealthGas has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. StealthGas had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $34.07 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of StealthGas by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in StealthGas by 2,823.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. It owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

