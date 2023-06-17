StockNews.com Upgrades ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) to “Buy”

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC raised their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.96.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Down 1.8 %
ZTO opened at $27.46 on Thursday. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 121,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
