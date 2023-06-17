Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Acquired by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Stratasys worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 963,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 197,939 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 524,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth about $8,760,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 39,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 17,340 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSYS opened at $17.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.27. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $21.44.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.17 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

SSYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

