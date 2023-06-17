Sui (SUI) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $461.31 Million

Sui (SUI) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. In the last week, Sui has traded 26% higher against the dollar. Sui has a total market capitalization of $461.31 million and $346.79 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sui token can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00002873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sui Token Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,047,436 tokens. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @mysten_labs.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the SUI platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 604,047,436 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.73271011 USD and is up 12.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $246,228,342.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

