Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives $55.00 Average PT from Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on SU. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

SU opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $37.61. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 14.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Suncor Energy by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

