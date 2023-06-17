Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives $36.81 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.81.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RUN. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 12,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $248,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,267,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,359,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 12,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $248,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,267,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,359,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $34,575.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,759 shares in the company, valued at $7,300,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,991 shares of company stock worth $2,038,025. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter worth $43,951,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 53.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,324 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter worth $201,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 7.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 338,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 23,066 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter worth $2,058,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.43. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.33 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $589.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

