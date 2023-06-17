SVB Securities Cuts PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Price Target to $28.00

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by SVB Securities from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PEPG. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of PepGen in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on PepGen from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEPG opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $290.62 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. PepGen has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66.

PepGen ( NASDAQ:PEPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts expect that PepGen will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PepGen news, CEO James G. Mcarthur sold 8,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $136,640.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,111 shares of company stock valued at $181,382. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEPG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepGen by 19.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,609,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,919,000 after purchasing an additional 417,573 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepGen during the second quarter worth about $2,915,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepGen during the second quarter worth about $2,083,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepGen during the third quarter worth about $908,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of PepGen in the second quarter worth about $906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

