Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDBY opened at SEK 17.36 on Wednesday. Swedbank AB has a 12 month low of SEK 12.14 and a 12 month high of SEK 21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is SEK 16.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is SEK 17.52.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of SEK 0.57 by SEK 0.07. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of SEK 1.66 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Swedbank AB will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedbank AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.7564 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. Swedbank AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 36.02%.

(Get Rating)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.