T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,539 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 174.9% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,548,648,000 after buying an additional 978,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a report on Thursday. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.33.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,891,010.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total transaction of $2,856,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,439,222.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 253,120 shares of company stock valued at $33,850,091. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $130.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.35.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

