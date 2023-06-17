T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,313,000 after acquiring an additional 42,469 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $471,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 590,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,010,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $114.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $134.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.82.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Citigroup started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

