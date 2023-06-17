Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.54.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $146.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.69 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 4.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.
