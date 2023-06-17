Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.54.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $146.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.69 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 4.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TARO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 73.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 126.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 154.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

