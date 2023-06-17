Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Taylor Devices Stock Up 4.3 %
TAYD stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.06. Taylor Devices has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The firm has a market cap of $80.73 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.80.
Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Devices
About Taylor Devices
Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taylor Devices (TAYD)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.