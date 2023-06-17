Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Taylor Devices Stock Up 4.3 %

TAYD stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.06. Taylor Devices has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The firm has a market cap of $80.73 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Devices

About Taylor Devices

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAYD. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Taylor Devices by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 36,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Devices by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Taylor Devices by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Taylor Devices by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

