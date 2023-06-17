TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Receives $137.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,935,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,082,942,000 after buying an additional 99,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after buying an additional 2,309,835 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,500,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,114,837,000 after buying an additional 510,313 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,332,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $697,471,000 after buying an additional 62,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $584,131,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $135.65 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $138.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.66 and a 200-day moving average of $124.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.54%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

