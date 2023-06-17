Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stake Boosted by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 209.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,817 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on THC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.76.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $78.46 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.26. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $2,900,182.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,711.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $1,548,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,711.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

