Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $176.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $160.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.36 and its 200-day moving average is $173.56. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

