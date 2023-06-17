The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Lowered by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,551 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 0.6% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $13,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:KO opened at $61.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day moving average is $61.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $65.47. The firm has a market cap of $266.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

