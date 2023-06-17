The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Director Sells $36,000.00 in Stock

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 4,800 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

The GEO Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $936.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.72. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $608.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.60 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The GEO Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,928,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The GEO Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,668,000 after purchasing an additional 272,627 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in The GEO Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,173,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,488,000 after purchasing an additional 360,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in The GEO Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,822,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,135,000 after purchasing an additional 19,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in The GEO Group by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,340,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

