The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 4,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $300.38 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $293.75 and a 200 day moving average of $304.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a market capitalization of $302.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.