The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock Position Cut by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Kroger were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Stephens dropped their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.76.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

Kroger Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,866.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,206 shares of company stock worth $6,402,118. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KR stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.57.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.