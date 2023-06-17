The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

The LGL Group Price Performance

Shares of The LGL Group stock opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The LGL Group has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $15.15.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of The LGL Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The LGL Group in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The LGL Group by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The LGL Group in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The LGL Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 16,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The LGL Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.