The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 21,883 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,226,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,362,000 after acquiring an additional 196,163 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Argus cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

