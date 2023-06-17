Traders Buy High Volume of AMMO Call Options (NASDAQ:POWW)

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 1,928 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 574% compared to the average volume of 286 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jared Rowe Smith bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $168,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AMMO

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMMO by 2.4% in the third quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 507,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 11,779 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMMO in the first quarter worth $206,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMMO in the first quarter worth $28,000. 360 Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMMO by 8.6% in the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 444,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMMO by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 118,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 13,317 shares during the last quarter. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMMO Stock Down 3.0 %

AMMO Company Profile

POWW opened at $2.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company has a market cap of $269.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 0.52. AMMO has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $6.05.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

