Truist Financial Increases Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $12.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Truist Financial from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PLUG. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.48.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.39. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $31.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.18.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.67 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 100.41%. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,591 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 162,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 60,162 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 345,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 107,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 56,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

