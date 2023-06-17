Truist Financial Lowers Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Price Target to $19.00

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.07% from the company’s current price.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.11. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $22.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.83.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNL. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 81.2% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,688,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,347 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 19,606.7% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,269,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,295 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $28,358,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 120.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,012,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,430,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.