Truist Financial Lowers Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target to $320.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $335.00 to $320.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s previous close.

PSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.44.

Shares of PSA opened at $287.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $357.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $290.65 and its 200-day moving average is $292.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

