Truist Financial Lowers Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target to $320.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $335.00 to $320.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s previous close.
PSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.44.
Public Storage Price Performance
Shares of PSA opened at $287.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $357.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $290.65 and its 200-day moving average is $292.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Public Storage
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Public Storage (PSA)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.