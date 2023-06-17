Truist Financial Lowers Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Price Target to $46.00

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SRC. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.68.

NYSE SRC opened at $40.08 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.30.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.21). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 44.28%. The company had revenue of $188.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,009 shares in the company, valued at $397,857.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,953,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,512,000 after acquiring an additional 407,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,748,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,780,000 after purchasing an additional 34,253 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,867,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,127,000 after purchasing an additional 91,039 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,027,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,608,000 after purchasing an additional 42,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,502,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,939,000 after purchasing an additional 274,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of March 31, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,083 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 347 tenants operating in 37 industries.

