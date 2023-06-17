Truist Financial Raises Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $42.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Confluent currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.15.

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.43. Confluent has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $37.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. The company had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $605,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,989.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,496 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $100,754.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 135,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $605,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at $516,989.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,872,826 shares of company stock worth $53,259,148. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Confluent by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Confluent by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Confluent by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Confluent by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Confluent by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

