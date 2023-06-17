Trust Investment Advisors Buys New Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,000. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.3% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $149.53 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.