Trust Investment Advisors Purchases Shares of 2,926 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $80.71 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.69 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

