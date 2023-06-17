Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 102.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $447.91 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.58 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $490.14 and its 200-day moving average is $497.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.30 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,426 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.46.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Stories

