Under Armour Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,954 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 160% compared to the average volume of 1,136 call options.

NYSE UA opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.61. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $11.41.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

In other Under Armour news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $98,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 482,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,424.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth about $881,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Under Armour by 37,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Under Armour by 327,200.0% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. 32.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other. The company was founded by Kevin A.

