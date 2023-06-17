Union Heritage Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Union Heritage Capital LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 5.1% of Union Heritage Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Union Heritage Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.7 %

MSFT stock opened at $342.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $351.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.16.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Macquarie upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.23.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

